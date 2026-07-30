London Region I MHRA Regulatory Sandbox: call for expressions of interest
Expressions of interest are invited from AI-enabled medical device manufacturers and NHS provider organisations interested in participating in the London Region I MHRA Regulatory Sandbox.
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The London Region I MHRA Regulatory Sandbox, announced in June 2026, will bring together AI-enabled medical device manufacturers, NHS organisations and regulatory experts to explore the safe and responsible deployment of innovative technologies in real-world healthcare settings in London.