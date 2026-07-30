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Guidance

London Region I MHRA Regulatory Sandbox: call for expressions of interest

Expressions of interest are invited from AI-enabled medical device manufacturers and NHS provider organisations interested in participating in the London Region I MHRA Regulatory Sandbox.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published:
30 July 2026

Documents

London Region I MHRA Regulatory Sandbox: call for expressions of interest

HTML

Provider Expression of Interest (EOI) form

MS Word Document, 82.5 KB

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Manufacturer Expression of Interest (EOI) form

MS Word Document, 84.3 KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
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Details

The London Region I MHRA Regulatory Sandbox, announced in June 2026, will bring together AI-enabled medical device manufacturers, NHS organisations and regulatory experts to explore the safe and responsible deployment of innovative technologies in real-world healthcare settings in London.

Updates to this page

Published 30 July 2026

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