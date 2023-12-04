Guidance

Local Authority Urgent and Emergency Care Support Fund 2023 to 2024: grant determination

Grant determination for the Local Authority Urgent and Emergency Care Support Fund 2023 to 2024.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
4 December 2023

Applies to England

Documents

Local Authority Urgent and Emergency Care Support Fund 2023 to 2024: grant determination [No 31/6932]

HTML

Details

This is the final grant determination for the Local Authority Urgent and Emergency Care Support Fund. This includes allocations to local authorities for 2023 to 2024.

The purpose of this fund is to enable local authorities to fund additional interventions or services which support urgent and emergency care performance and resilience over the 2023 to 2024 winter period, whether by helping prevent avoidable admissions to hospital or by reducing discharge delays. Payments of the grant allocations were made on 4 December 2023.

Published 4 December 2023