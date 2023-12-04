Local Authority Urgent and Emergency Care Support Fund 2023 to 2024: grant determination
Grant determination for the Local Authority Urgent and Emergency Care Support Fund 2023 to 2024.
Applies to England
Details
This is the final grant determination for the Local Authority Urgent and Emergency Care Support Fund. This includes allocations to local authorities for 2023 to 2024.
The purpose of this fund is to enable local authorities to fund additional interventions or services which support urgent and emergency care performance and resilience over the 2023 to 2024 winter period, whether by helping prevent avoidable admissions to hospital or by reducing discharge delays. Payments of the grant allocations were made on 4 December 2023.