Local authority market sustainability plans: insights report
Report summarising some of the approaches local authorities are taking to building sustainable and innovative care markets.
Documents
Details
This report details a number of important themes identified by local authorities (LAs) when developing strategic approaches to market sustainability. These include:
- greater involvement of providers, service users and their friends and family
- expanding domiciliary care markets and securing greater supply
- stabilising and adapting care home markets to the changing needs of local populations
LAs reported these approaches to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in their market sustainability plans, as part of the Market Sustainability and Fair Cost of Care Fund 2022.