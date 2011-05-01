Guidance

Ministry of Defence
1 May 2011
28 October 2021 — See all updates

Local authority and emergency services information (LAESI) (edition 12)

Ref: DG Nuc/Sub Cap/9/1/2 PDF, 677KB, 37 pages

The LAESI document provides information for the emergency services, local authorities and health authorities on contingency arrangements to be implemented in the unlikely event of an emergency during the transportation of ‘defence nuclear material’.

