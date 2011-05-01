Local authority and emergency services information
Information on contingency arrangements in the unlikely event of an emergency arising during the transportation of 'defence nuclear material'.
The LAESI document provides information for the emergency services, local authorities and health authorities on contingency arrangements to be implemented in the unlikely event of an emergency during the transportation of ‘defence nuclear material’.
Last updated 28 October 2021 + show all updates
-
Addition of 'Local authority and emergency services information (LAESI) (edition 12)'.
-
Added the local authority and emergency services information (LAESI) edition 11.
-
Added issue 10.
-
Updated the LAESI to edition 9
-
First published.