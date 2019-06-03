Notice

LN2 3RH, IGas Energy Production Limited: environmental permit issued

View the oil and gas mining waste and RSR permit issued for Cold Hanworth Well Site, Cold Hanworth.

Published 3 June 2019
Environment Agency
England

Documents

Variation and consolidation notice for oil and gas: IGas Energy Production Limited

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@environment-agency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Decision document for oil and gas: IGas Energy Production Limited

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@environment-agency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Permit for RSR: IGas Energy Production Limited

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@environment-agency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Decision document for RSR: IGas Energy Production Limited

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@environment-agency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Environment Agency publish oil and gas mining waste permits.

This decision includes the permit and decision document for:

  • Operator name: IGas Energy Production Limited
  • Facility name: Cold Hanworth Well Site
  • Oil and gas permit number: EPR/AP3737YC/V002
  • RSR Permit number: EPR/NB3192DK/V002
