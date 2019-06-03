Notice
LN2 3RH, IGas Energy Production Limited: environmental permit issued
View the oil and gas mining waste and RSR permit issued for Cold Hanworth Well Site, Cold Hanworth.
Documents
Details
The Environment Agency publish oil and gas mining waste permits.
This decision includes the permit and decision document for:
- Operator name: IGas Energy Production Limited
- Facility name: Cold Hanworth Well Site
- Oil and gas permit number: EPR/AP3737YC/V002
- RSR Permit number: EPR/NB3192DK/V002
