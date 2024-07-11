Life sciences sector data, 2024
Data on the life sciences sector in the UK and other countries.
Documents
Details
Report providing information on the UK life sciences sector, and how it compares to other countries. Areas covered include:
- research environment
- domestic market
- production environment
- international collaboration
- investment environment
- access to skilled labour
Office for Life Sciences (OLS) aim to continuously evolve the content and methods used in the life science competitiveness indicators (LSCIs) publication based on our users’ needs. If you would like to give specific feedback or wish to be on our user list to receive updates about proposed changes, please contact analysis@officeforlifesciences.gov.uk.