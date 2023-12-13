Corporate report

LGBT Veterans Independent Review: Government response

The government response to the LGBT Veterans Independent Review.

The government response to the LGBT Veterans Independent Review.

The independent review made 49 recommendations to the government, providing guidance on how it can meet its commitment in the Veterans Strategy to ensure the service and experience of every veteran is understood and valued, in relation to the LGBT veteran community.

The government has accepted the intent behind all such recommendations and work is already underway on their implementation.

