Letter from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to Baroness Casey
The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care responds to Baroness Casey of Blackstock’s recommendations for immediate action on adult social care.
This letter is from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to Baroness Casey of Blackstock. It thanks her for her work so far as chair of the Independent Commission on Adult Social Care and her recommendations for immediate action, which she laid out in a letter to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care ahead of her phase 1 report later this year.
The Secretary of State’s letter sets out how the government will take forward her recommendations on adult safeguarding, dementia and motor neurone disease (MND).