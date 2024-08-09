Correspondence

Letter from Secretary of State for Defence to serving and former members of the armed forces

A letter from Secretary of State for Defence John Healey to serving and former members of the armed forces about the independent inquiry relating to Afghanistan.

9 August 2024

The Secretary of State for Defence the Rt Hon John Healey MP sets out his position in relation to the Independent Inquiry relating to Afghanistan, underscoring his support for the British Armed Forces, his support for the Inquiry, and the support available to those affected.

