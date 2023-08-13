Letter from Health Secretary to devolved administrations
The UK Government Health Secretary has written to the devolved administrations inviting them for talks on how the UK can work together to tackle waiting lists.
Documents
Details
The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Steve Barclay, has written to his counterparts in Wales and Scotland, copying the Department of Health in Northern Ireland and the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.
It details:
- His offer to facilitate a Ministerial working group session to share lessons on work across the UK to tackle the elective waiting list
- His openness to considering any request for patients waiting for lengthy periods for treatment in Scotland and Wales to be able to choose from alternate providers in England
- He welcomes the work being done to improve data comparability on key UK-wide health performance metrics