Legal Opinion by Lord Pannick QC relating to the Privileges Committee

The Prime Minister has placed in the public domain a joint Legal Opinion by Lord Pannick QC and Jason Pobjoy of Blackstone Chambers relating to the proposed conduct of the House of Commons Privileges Committee (matter referred on 21 April 2022)

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
2 September 2022

Joint Opinion of Lord Pannick QC and Jason Pobjoy 1.9.2022 - Committee of Privileges - Boris Johnson (Matter referred on 21 April 2022)

PDF, 261 KB, 22 pages

