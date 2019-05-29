Transparency data

Legacy notification service - letter from HMCTS Chief Executive

Letter (published 29 May 2019) from HMCTS CEO to charities about the legacy notification system.

Details

A letter from Susan Acland-Hood, HMCTS CEO to charities that follows the open letter sent on 31 January 2019. This letter acknowledges the concerns of charities and outlines progress on finding an interim solution for a new service to notify charities when they have been left money in wills.

