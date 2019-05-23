Notice

L33 7UR, SRCL Limited: environmental permit issued

View the permit issued for Knowsley Healthcare Waste Treatment and Transfer Site, Liverpool under the Industrial Emissions Directive.

Published 23 May 2019
From:
Environment Agency
Applies to:
England

Documents

Variation notice: SRCL Limited

PDF, 454KB, 28 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@environment-agency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Decision document: SRCL Limited

PDF, 138KB, 7 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@environment-agency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Environment Agency publish permits that they issue under the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED).

This decision includes the permit and decision document for:

  • Operator name: SRCL Limited
  • Installation name: Knowsley Healthcare Waste Treatment and Transfer Site
  • Permit number: EPR/KP3436NL/V004
Published 23 May 2019