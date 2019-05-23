Notice
L33 7UR, SRCL Limited: environmental permit issued
View the permit issued for Knowsley Healthcare Waste Treatment and Transfer Site, Liverpool under the Industrial Emissions Directive.
Documents
Details
The Environment Agency publish permits that they issue under the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED).
This decision includes the permit and decision document for:
- Operator name: SRCL Limited
- Installation name: Knowsley Healthcare Waste Treatment and Transfer Site
- Permit number: EPR/KP3436NL/V004
Published 23 May 2019