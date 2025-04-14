Guidance

Kingdon review of children’s hearing services: terms of reference

Sets out the terms of reference for the independent review of children's hearing services in England.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
14 April 2025

Applies to England

This document sets out the terms of reference for the independent review of children’s hearing services in England.

The review will consider:

  • NHS England’s response to the service failures in paediatric audiology
  • how the relevant governance arrangements between NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care could be improved and identify lessons learned
  • how NHS England’s handling of any future service failures in similar services could be improved and identify lessons learned

