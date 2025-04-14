Kingdon review of children’s hearing services: terms of reference
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This document sets out the terms of reference for the independent review of children’s hearing services in England.
The review will consider:
- NHS England’s response to the service failures in paediatric audiology
- how the relevant governance arrangements between NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care could be improved and identify lessons learned
- how NHS England’s handling of any future service failures in similar services could be improved and identify lessons learned