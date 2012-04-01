Guidance

Defence financial management and charging policy manual (JSP 462)

Details of the policy, rules and guidance on the conduct of financial management in the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Documents

Detail

Joint Service Publication (JSP) 462: Financial management and charging policy manual provides a single source on direction and guidance for financial management policy and processes within MOD. JSP 462 is in line with the Treasury Publication ‘Managing public money’.

Please note: some of the links contained within the JSP are for access by MOD personnel only.

