Management of health and safety in defence: audit (JSP 375, volume 2)

This Joint Service Publication provides line manager guidance on maintenance of acceptable standards of health and safety throughout MOD.

Published 1 January 2009
Last updated 28 October 2020 — see all updates
Ministry of Defence

Management of health and safety in defence: audit (revised October 2020)

Ref: JSP 375 volume 2 guidance PDF, 314KB, 58 pages

The purpose of this volume is to provide instruction and guidance to the line manager on the policy, top level organisation and arrangements by which the Ministry of Defence ensures the maintenance of acceptable standards of health and safety throughout the organisation.

JSP 375 is owned and produced by Director Health, Safety and Environmental Protection.

