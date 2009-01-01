Management of health and safety in defence: audit (JSP 375, volume 2)
This Joint Service Publication provides line manager guidance on maintenance of acceptable standards of health and safety throughout MOD.
The purpose of this volume is to provide instruction and guidance to the line manager on the policy, top level organisation and arrangements by which the Ministry of Defence ensures the maintenance of acceptable standards of health and safety throughout the organisation.
JSP 375 is owned and produced by Director Health, Safety and Environmental Protection.
Last updated 28 October 2020
Updated Volume 2 with the latest version.
Updated Management of health and safety in defence: audit.
Added Part 2 guidance v3.0.
Updated Page title to reflect name change. Volume 4 is now Part 2 Volume 2.
First published.