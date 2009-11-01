  1. Home

Management of health and safety in defence: high risk activities on the defence estate (JSP 375 part 2, volume 3)

Ministry of Defence and Defence Safety Authority
Management of health and safety in defence (JSP 375)
1 November 2009
10 February 2017, see all updates

JSP 375: Part 2 Volume 3 contains advice for staff and contractors on health and safety risks.

Policy (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 1 PDF, 21.2KB

Common requirements (revised January 2017)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 2 PDF, 297KB

Electricity (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 3 PDF, 627KB

Safety rule book for persons in charge of work on electrical systems (revised Nov 2009)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 3 PDF, 315KB, 46 pages

Mechanical systems (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 4 PDF, 751KB

Safety rule book for person in charge of work on mechanical systems (Nov 2009)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 4 PDF, 1.32MB, 43 pages

Petroleum installations (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 5 PDF, 628KB

Safety rule book for persons in charge of work on petroleum installations (revised January 2015)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 5 PDF, 781KB

Confined spaces (revised October 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 6 PDF, 456KB

Safety rule book for person in charge of work in confined spaces (July 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 6 PDF, 144KB

Working at height (revised January 2016)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 7 PDF, 587KB

Safety rule book working at height on restricted high places (Nov 2011)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 7 PDF, 122KB, 16 pages

Tutition, training and site familarity (Nov 2009)

Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 8 PDF, 433KB, 132 pages

Policy instruction 09/11: changes to Chapters 3, 5, 6 and 7

PDF, 70.9KB, 5 pages

Joint Service Publication (JSP) 375 is owned and produced by Defence Safety and Environment Authority (DSEA).

Note: DIO Policy Instructions have now been included; these provide further background information on changes to chapters and safety rule books.

Published: 1 November 2009

Updated: 10 February 2017

