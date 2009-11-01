Guidance
Management of health and safety in defence: high risk activities on the defence estate (JSP 375 part 2, volume 3)
- From:
- Ministry of Defence and Defence Safety Authority
- Part of:
- Management of health and safety in defence (JSP 375)
- First published:
- 1 November 2009
- Last updated:
- 10 February 2017, see all updates
JSP 375: Part 2 Volume 3 contains advice for staff and contractors on health and safety risks.
Documents
Policy (revised January 2016)
Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 1 PDF, 21.2KB
Common requirements (revised January 2017)
Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 2 PDF, 297KB
Electricity (revised January 2016)
Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 3 PDF, 627KB
Safety rule book for persons in charge of work on electrical systems (revised Nov 2009)
Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 3 PDF, 315KB, 46 pages
Mechanical systems (revised January 2016)
Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 4 PDF, 751KB
Safety rule book for person in charge of work on mechanical systems (Nov 2009)
Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 4 PDF, 1.32MB, 43 pages
Petroleum installations (revised January 2016)
Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 5 PDF, 628KB
Safety rule book for persons in charge of work on petroleum installations (revised January 2015)
Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 5 PDF, 781KB
Confined spaces (revised October 2016)
Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 6 PDF, 456KB
Safety rule book for person in charge of work in confined spaces (July 2016)
Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 6 PDF, 144KB
Working at height (revised January 2016)
Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 7 PDF, 587KB
Safety rule book working at height on restricted high places (Nov 2011)
Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 7 PDF, 122KB, 16 pages
Tutition, training and site familarity (Nov 2009)
Ref: JSP 375 Part 2, Volume 3, Chapter 8 PDF, 433KB, 132 pages
Policy instruction 09/11: changes to Chapters 3, 5, 6 and 7
PDF, 70.9KB, 5 pages
Details
Joint Service Publication (JSP) 375 is owned and produced by Defence Safety and Environment Authority (DSEA).
Note: DIO Policy Instructions have now been included; these provide further background information on changes to chapters and safety rule books.
Document information
Published: 1 November 2009
Updated: 10 February 2017
- Added updated Common requirements document
- Updated Chapter 6: Confined spaces.
- Added updated versions of Safety rule book for person in charge of work in confined spaces and Confined spaces.
- Updated several chapters.
- Updated Chapter 5.
- Updated to reflect name change. Volume 3 has now become Part 2 Volume 3.
- Added updated Chapter 2 Volume 3 JSP 375.
- Updated Chapters 2, and 6.
- Added revised Chapter 1 as Chapter 1 and 2 have been split in to separate chapter. Added Chapter 2.
- First published.