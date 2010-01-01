Guidance
Management of health and safety in defence (JSP 375 part 1)
Ministry of Defence and Defence Safety Authority
Management of health and safety in defence (JSP 375)
1 January 2010
26 June 2017
Provides guidance to defence in meeting its legal health and safety obligations.
Management of health and safety in defence: directive (June 2017)
Ref: JSP 375 Part 1 Version 1.0 PDF, 135KB
Joint Service Publication (JSP) 375 is the corporate publication that provides guidance to defence in meeting its legal health and safety obligations and provides a common structure for the organisation and arrangements for the day to day management of health and safety within defence.
This JSP will be reviewed annually. It is owned and produced by Defence Safety and Environment Authority (DSEA).
