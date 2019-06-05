Decision
Jones, Carwyn - First Minister, Welsh Government - ACOBA advice
Advice to Carwyn Jones, former First Minister, Welsh Government on business appointments after leaving Crown service.
Carwyn Jones left his role as First Minister of Wales in December 2018.
Consultant, Business News Wales Ltd
Carwyn Jones sought the Committee’s advice about taking up an appointment with Business News Wales Ltd.
The letter containing the Committee’s consideration and the conditions imposed on the appointment was sent in March 2019; and the appointment was taken up the following month.
Published 5 June 2019