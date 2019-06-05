Decision

Jones, Carwyn - First Minister, Welsh Government - ACOBA advice

Advice to Carwyn Jones, former First Minister, Welsh Government on business appointments after leaving Crown service.

Published 5 June 2019
From:
Advisory Committee on Business Appointments

Documents

Advice Letter: Carwyn Jones, Consultant, Business News Wales

PDF, 284KB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email acoba@acoba.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Carwyn Jones left his role as First Minister of Wales in December 2018.

Consultant, Business News Wales Ltd

Carwyn Jones sought the Committee’s advice about taking up an appointment with Business News Wales Ltd.

The letter containing the Committee’s consideration and the conditions imposed on the appointment was sent in March 2019; and the appointment was taken up the following month.

Published 5 June 2019