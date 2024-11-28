Guidance

Joint Prosecution Protocol – Northern Ireland

Protocol regarding the exercise of criminal jurisdiction in Northern Ireland.

Ministry of Defence
28 November 2024

Protocol regarding the exercise of criminal jurisdiction in Northern Ireland

Protocol regarding the exercise of criminal jurisdiction in Northern Ireland

The protocol applies to the conduct of a person subject to Service law when that person is in Northern Ireland.

In these circumstances, both the Director Public Prosecutions Northern Ireland (DPPNI) and the Service Prosecuting Authority (SPA) have jurisdiction to bring criminal proceedings. The protocol identifies principles and factors to be considered when deciding the appropriate jurisdiction, e.g. civilian courts or courts martial.

For information about the protocol regarding the exercise of criminal jurisdiction in England and Wales visit Joint Prosecution Protocol - England and Wales.

Published 28 November 2024

