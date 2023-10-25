Joint Prosecution Protocol - England and Wales

The protocol applies in respect of conduct of a person subject to Service law, which occurs when that person is in England or Wales.

In these circumstances, both Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and the Service Prosecuting Authority (SPA) have jurisdiction to bring criminal proceedings, and it is necessary to determine the appropriate jurisdiction, the civilian courts or courts martial.

The protocol identifies principles and factors which are to be considered when a decision is made as to the appropriate jurisdiction in which to bring proceedings.

For information about the protocol regarding the exercise of criminal jurisdiction in Northern Ireland please visit Service Prosecuting Authority - Protocols relating to concurrent jurisdiction in the UK.