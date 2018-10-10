Policy paper
Joint co-chairs’ statement for 'A Call to Invest' at UNGA
A joint statement from the UK, Canada, Ghana and Rwanda for 'A Call to Invest': Investing in jobs for young people in Africa.
A joint statement from the UK, Canada, Ghana and Rwanda following the UNGA ‘A Call to Invest’ event, focused on investing in jobs for young people in Africa.
Published 10 October 2018
