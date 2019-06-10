Policy paper
Joint Authorities Cash Strategy Group: terms of reference
This document sets out the terms of reference for the Joint Authorities Cash Strategy Group.
HM Treasury has established and will chair the JACS Group, bringing together the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of England (BoE). This is within the context of the Government’s policy to safeguard access to cash for those who need it, whilst supporting digital payments
