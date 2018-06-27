Ionising Radiation (Medical Exposure) Regulations 2017: guidance
Guidance on the Ionising Radiation (Medical Exposure) Regulations 2017 for employers and health professionals who carry out medical radiological procedures.
This document explains how certain requirements should be interpreted in the:
- Ionising Radiation (Medical Exposure) Regulations 2017
- Ionising Radiation (Medical Exposure) (Amendment) Regulations 2024
The regulations provide safeguards for individuals exposed to ionising radiation from medical equipment for imaging, treatment or research purposes.
