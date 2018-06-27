Guidance

Ionising Radiation (Medical Exposure) Regulations 2017: guidance

Guidance on the Ionising Radiation (Medical Exposure) Regulations 2017 for employers and health professionals who carry out medical radiological procedures.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
27 June 2018
Last updated
4 September 2024 — See all updates

Documents

Guidance to the Ionising Radiation (Medical Exposure) Regulations 2017

HTML

Details

This document explains how certain requirements should be interpreted in the:

The regulations provide safeguards for individuals exposed to ionising radiation from medical equipment for imaging, treatment or research purposes.

Updates to this page

Published 27 June 2018
Last updated 4 September 2024 + show all updates

  1. Updated to include guidance on the amendments made in the Ionising Radiation (Medical Exposure) (Amendment) Regulations 2024.

  2. First published.

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content