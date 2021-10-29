Introduction to epidemiological modelling
What epidemiological modelling is and how it is used by government.
Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) provides expert scientific advice to the government on COVID-19. This includes advice on infectious disease modelling and epidemiology from the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M-O), an operational subgroup of SAGE.
