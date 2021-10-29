Guidance

Introduction to epidemiological modelling

What epidemiological modelling is and how it is used by government.

Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies and Department of Health and Social Care
29 October 2021

Introduction to epidemiological modelling, October 2021

Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) provides expert scientific advice to the government on COVID-19. This includes advice on infectious disease modelling and epidemiology from the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M-O), an operational subgroup of SAGE.

View the scientific evidence supporting the government response to COVID-19.

This document explains what epidemiological modelling is and how it is used by government.

