Intervening with women offenders: a process and interim outcome study of the Choices, Actions, Relationships and Emotions (CARE) programme
A process and interim outcome study of the Choices, Actions, Relationships and Emotions (CARE) programme for medium to high risk female prisoners.
The Choices, Actions, Relationships and Emotions (CARE) programme is designed for medium to high risk female prisoners with a history of violence and complex needs. It has been delivered in 2 custodial sites; HMP Foston Hall since 2011 and HMP New Hall since 2014. This study used both quantitative and qualitative methods to gauge the short-term effectiveness of CARE and to gain insight into both participant and staff perceptions of the programme.
Published 6 June 2019