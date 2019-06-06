Research and analysis

Intervening with women offenders: a process and interim outcome study of the Choices, Actions, Relationships and Emotions (CARE) programme

Published 6 June 2019
Ministry of Justice

The Choices, Actions, Relationships and Emotions (CARE) programme is designed for medium to high risk female prisoners with a history of violence and complex needs. It has been delivered in 2 custodial sites; HMP Foston Hall since 2011 and HMP New Hall since 2014. This study used both quantitative and qualitative methods to gauge the short-term effectiveness of CARE and to gain insight into both participant and staff perceptions of the programme.

