International Women’s Day 2023: #EmbraceEquity
To celebrate International Women’s Day 2023, some of our colleagues have shared their passion for STEM.
Documents
Details
International Women’s Day 2023 has challenged all organisations to #EmbraceEquity. We are celebrating with a series of profiles featuring colleagues from across the MHRA. From scientists and developers, to investigators and PHD students, we’re sharing stories from the women who are at the forefront of patient protection and developments in medicines and medical devices.