Promotional material

International Women’s Day 2023: #EmbraceEquity

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2023, some of our colleagues have shared their passion for STEM.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
8 March 2023

Documents

Barbara Draghi, Data Science “Dream big and never lose your curiosity”

HTML

Richa Pathak Sharma, IT Systems Architecture “I will always be a STEM student”

HTML

Barbra Carter, Criminal Enforcement “Always strive to find out the truth”

HTML

Manasi Majumdar, Virology/Enteric Disease Research “Be curious, ask questions and listen wisely”

HTML

Caroline Vipond, Bacteriology “STEM is always evolving - you never know what’s round the next corner”

HTML

Evette Hillman, Molecular Biology “A career in science is an exciting and fulfilling choice”

HTML

Harriet Teare, Regulatory Science Strategy/Policy ‘STEM is central to many global challenges and working together across disciplines will be key’

HTML

Chrysi Sergaki, Molecular Biology “There is always more to learn – the sky is the limit!”

HTML

Details

International Women’s Day 2023 has challenged all organisations to #EmbraceEquity. We are celebrating with a series of profiles featuring colleagues from across the MHRA. From scientists and developers, to investigators and PHD students, we’re sharing stories from the women who are at the forefront of patient protection and developments in medicines and medical devices.

Published 8 March 2023