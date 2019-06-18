Correspondence
International Research and Innovation Collaboration
Advice to the Prime Minister on the future of the UK’s international science collaboration.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Council for Science and Technology (CST) explores measures to help UK remain one of the best places in the world for research and innovation. CST propose four 4 areas for action on cross government coordination, communicating with international partners, practical mechanisms to support collaboration, and immigration policy.
