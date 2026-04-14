International recruitment regional fund for the adult social care sector 2026 to 2027
Guidance on the up to £7.5 million international recruitment regional fund to support international care workers impacted by sponsor licence revocations to find new, sponsored employment.
Documents
Details
This guidance is for eligible regional and sub-regional partnerships that deliver the international recruitment regional fund. It sets out the aims of the fund and the conditions for partnerships to access the grant. The main aims of the fund in the 2026 to 2027 financial year are for regional partnerships to:
- support international care workers impacted by sponsor licence revocations (displaced workers) into new ethical employment as quickly as possible
- proactively engage with adult social care providers to encourage recruitment of displaced workers and promote ethical recruitment practices