International recruitment regional fund for the adult social care sector 2025 to 2026
Guidance on the £12.5 million regional fund to support migrant care workers impacted by sponsor non-compliance or unethical practice and to reduce poor employment practices.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This guidance is for regional and sub-regional partnerships that deliver the international recruitment regional fund. It sets out the aims of the fund and the conditions for partnerships to access the grant.
Tackling unethical international recruitment employment practices in the adult social care sector is a priority for this government. The main aims of the fund in 2025 to 2026 are for regional partnerships to:
- support those impacted by non-compliant sponsors or unethical practice into new ethical, sponsored employment in the adult social care sector
- engage with adult social care providers to encourage recruitment of migrant care workers impacted by non-compliant sponsors
- support work to prevent and respond to exploitative employment issues