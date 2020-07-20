International Health Regulations strengthening project annual review: 2018 to 2019
Annual review of the International Health Regulations (IHR) strengthening project’s activity against plans between April 2018 and March 2019.
The IHR strengthening project’s annual review for 2018 to 2019 covers:
- project management
- finance
- theory of change
- external engagement
- key successes
- lessons learned
The Department of Health and Social Care’s IHR strengthening project is a £16 million UK aid-funded project, delivered through Public Heath England.
The project is designed to support a selection of vulnerable countries to better prevent, detect, assess and respond to public health incidents to enhance compliance with the IHR (2005).