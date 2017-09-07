Research and analysis

International defence expenditure: 2017

Ministry of Defence
International defence expenditure: index
7 September 2017
30 November 2017

Information on defence expenditure by NATO countries.

Finance and economics annual statistical bulletin: international defence 2017 (revised 30 November 2017)

PDF, 570KB, 18 pages

Excel tables relating to finance and economics annual statistical bulletin: international defence 2017

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 104KB

Background quality report: international defence statistics 2017

PDF, 104KB

This bulletin provides figures on the composition and scope of the department’s expenditure, information on the impact of defence spending on the wider economy, and compares the MOD’s spending to that of other departments and other countries.

Please note: this report was not released in accordance with the Code of Practice for Official Statistics. As the data contained within the international collection have been obtained from organisations outside of the UK Government Statistical Service and do not originate from the UK government they cannot be designated as a National or Official Statistic.

Published: 7 September 2017

Updated: 30 November 2017

  1. Added revised Finance and economics annual statistical bulletin: international defence 2017
  2. First published.

