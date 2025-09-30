Transparency data

Integrated Single Financial Environment Programme: SRO appointment letter

Appointment letter from DHSC confirming appointment of the senior responsible owner (SRO) of the Integrated Single Financial Environment Programme.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England
Published
30 September 2025

Documents

Integrated Single Financial Environment Programme: SRO appointment letter

HTML

Details

Each government department publishes letters of appointment for their Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP) senior responsible owners (SROs).

This letter from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) confirms the appointment of the SRO of the Integrated Single Financial Environment Programme. It includes information on:

  • the date of appointment
  • the project deliverables
  • what the SRO is responsible for
  • how long the role is expected to last

Updates to this page

Published 30 September 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content