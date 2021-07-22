Integrated care systems boundaries review: decision summary
The Department of Health and Social Care outlines the process and outcome for the recent boundary review of integrated care systems (ICSs).
Earlier this year, ministers asked NHS England to:
- set out options for boundary alignment in ICSs in specific geographies where upper-tier local authorities currently have to work across more than one ICS footprint
- assess the impact of changes to deliver alignment in each case
This work has now concluded, with advice provided to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.
This paper sets out the final decision that has been taken for the areas in scope of the review.
