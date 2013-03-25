Infant and follow-on formula and food for special medical purposes

These guidance documents will be relevant to:

companies that manufacture, process, distribute, use, sell or import infant formula and follow-on formula

those local authorities who are responsible for enforcing the legislation in this area

They may also be of interest to relevant third sector organisations.

Under Regulation (EU) 609/2013 (the overarching regulation on foods for specific groups) there is a requirement to notify the authority when infant and follow-on formula and foods for special medical purposes are first placed on the market. Notification is required to establish compliance with the regulation and its supplementing delegated acts.

The 3 notification forms (ODT and Word versions) are aimed at companies that manufacture, process, distribute, use, sell or import infant formula and follow-on formula and foods for special medical purposes in Great Britain.

The application form (ODT and Word versions) is aimed at companies that are seeking authorisation of infant formula and/or follow-on formula manufactured from protein hydrolysates for use in Great Britain.