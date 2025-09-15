Guidance

Independent maternity and neonatal investigation: terms of reference

Terms of reference for the independent investigation into maternity and neonatal care in England.

Department of Health and Social Care
15 September 2025

National maternity and neonatal investigation: terms of reference

On 23 June 2025 the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care announced a rapid, national, independent investigation into NHS maternity and neonatal services.

Baroness Amos was appointed as Chair of the Independent Maternity and Neonatal Investigation on 14 August 2025. The investigation will look at individual services across the country alongside reviewing the maternity and neonatal system, bringing together the findings of past reviews into one clear national set of actions to ensure every woman and baby receives safe, high-quality and compassionate care. 

Following the conclusion of the investigation Baroness Amos will deliver one clear set of national recommendations, with interim recommendations delivered in December 2025.

Published 15 September 2025

