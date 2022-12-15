Independent inquiry into alleged unlawful activity by British Armed Forces during deliberate detention operations in Afghanistan

On 15 December 2022, the Ministry of Defence announced an independent statutory inquiry to investigate and report on alleged unlawful activity by British Armed Forces during deliberate detention operations (DDO) in Afghanistan in the period mid-2010 to mid-2013, and the adequacy of subsequent investigations into such allegations.

Read the oral statement announcing the inquiry in Parliament

The inquiry will be chaired by Lord Justice Sir Charles Haddon-Cave, a senior presiding judge for England and Wales, who has previous experience in defence having been appointed by the Secretary of State for Defence to conduct The Nimrod Review; an independent review into broader issues surrounding the loss of the RAF Nimrod MR2 aircraft XV230 in Afghanistan in 2006.

Support for Serving Personnel and Veterans

Defence Mental Wellbeing Toolbox

For Serving Personnel and Veterans who may be affected by the inquiry, the MOD has offered legal and welfare support. Additional support for Serving Personnel and Veterans can be found as part of the Defence Mental Wellbeing Toolbox.

Access the Defence Mental Wellbeing Toolbox - Service Personnel

Veterans’ Gateway

Alternatively, access Veterans’ Gateway which provides information and support for Veterans and their families. Telephone: 08‍08 80‍2 12‍12