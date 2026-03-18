Regulation

Improving Patient Information

MHRA's Improving Patient Information project aims to modernise how medicines product information is delivered, making it more accessible, trusted, and future-ready.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
18 March 2026

Documents

Improving Patient Information

HTML

Research on the Role of Patient Information Leaflets in Meeting the Information Needs of Patients

PDF, 1.82 MB, 80 pages

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Details

Your health decisions matter. The information you receive about your medicines should be clear, accessible, and support informed conversations between you and your healthcare professional. The MHRA is committed to leading a fully inclusive approach to improving medicines information for everyone.

Updates to this page

Published 18 March 2026

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