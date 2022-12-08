Improved Better Care Fund: provider fee reporting, 2021 to 2022
Reports on data collected from local authorities to ascertain whether the additional funding is having an impact in helping local care markets through fee uplifts.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
At Spring Budget 2017, the government announced an additional £2 billion for adult social care. The purpose of the grant is to:
- meet adult social care needs
- reduce pressures on NHS, including supporting more people to be discharged from hospital when ready
- ensure that the local social care provider market is supported
As a condition of the funding local authorities were required to report data on local authority fee rates for adult social care providers. Information has been collected from local authorities in 2021 to 2022 to find out whether the additional funding is having an impact in helping local care markets through fee uplifts.