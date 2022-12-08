Research and analysis

Improved Better Care Fund: provider fee reporting, 2021 to 2022

Reports on data collected from local authorities to ascertain whether the additional funding is having an impact in helping local care markets through fee uplifts.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
8 December 2022

Applies to England

Documents

Improved Better Care Fund (iBCF): provider fee reporting, 2021 to 2022

HTML

Improved Better Care fund - local authority level data set

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 175 KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Improved Better Care Fund template 2021 to 2022

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 241 KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

At Spring Budget 2017, the government announced an additional £2 billion for adult social care. The purpose of the grant is to:

  • meet adult social care needs
  • reduce pressures on NHS, including supporting more people to be discharged from hospital when ready
  • ensure that the local social care provider market is supported

As a condition of the funding local authorities were required to report data on local authority fee rates for adult social care providers. Information has been collected from local authorities in 2021 to 2022 to find out whether the additional funding is having an impact in helping local care markets through fee uplifts.

Published 8 December 2022

Related content