Improved Better Care Fund: provider fee reporting, 2020 to 2021
Reports on data collected from local authorities to find out whether additional funding is having an impact in helping local care markets through fee uplifts.
Applies to England
Details
At Spring Budget 2017, the government announced an additional £2 billion for adult social care. The purpose of the grant is to:
- meet adult social care needs
- reduce pressures on the NHS, including supporting more people to be discharged from hospital when ready
- ensure that the local social care provider market is supported
As a condition of the funding local authorities were required to report data on local authority fee rates for adult social care providers.
Information has been collected from local authorities in 2020 to 2021 to find out whether additional funding is having an impact in help local care markets through fee uplifts.