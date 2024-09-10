ICAI review of DHSC's aid-funded global health research and innovation: government response
The UK government response to the Independent Commission for Aid Impact’s July 2024 recommendations on DHSC's aid-funded global health research and innovation.
Documents
Details
This document provides the UK government response to the ICAI’s review: The UK Department of Health and Social Care’s aid-funded global health research and innovation.
The UK government welcomes ICAI’s review of this subject and fully accepts the recommendations for improvement to aid spending by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) on global health research and innovation.