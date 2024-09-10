Corporate report

ICAI review of DHSC's aid-funded global health research and innovation: government response

The UK government response to the Independent Commission for Aid Impact’s July 2024 recommendations on DHSC's aid-funded global health research and innovation.

Department of Health and Social Care
10 September 2024

Government response to the Independent Commission for Aid Impact recommendations on ‘The UK Department of Health and Social Care’s aid-funded global health research and innovation’, July 2024

This document provides the UK government response to the ICAI’s review: The UK Department of Health and Social Care’s aid-funded global health research and innovation.

The UK government welcomes ICAI’s review of this subject and fully accepts the recommendations for improvement to aid spending by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) on global health research and innovation.

