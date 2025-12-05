Hybrid Working Accommodation Trial survey
Survey to understand Service personnel experiences of Hybrid Working Accommodation.
Documents
Details
The Hybrid Working Accommodation Trial (HWAT) was launched in 2021 to create a new accommodation option for those who choose to hybrid work. The aim of HWAT is to allow Service personnel (SP) to work flexibly between their duty station and another property (family home, owned accommodation) to create a good work-life balance.
MOD designed a survey to understand Service personnel experiences of HWAT, whether it enables operational effectiveness and meets Service personnel’s needs. The results of this research will help MOD shape decisions on the future design of hybrid working accommodation policy.
The research report contains the research objectives, methodology and findings.