Ministry of Defence
5 December 2025

Hybrid Working Accommodation Trial survey: report

Hybrid Working Accommodation Trial survey: reference tables

The Hybrid Working Accommodation Trial (HWAT) was launched in 2021 to create a new accommodation option for those who choose to hybrid work. The aim of HWAT is to allow Service personnel (SP) to work flexibly between their duty station and another property (family home, owned accommodation) to create a good work-life balance.

MOD designed a survey to understand Service personnel experiences of HWAT, whether it enables operational effectiveness and meets Service personnel’s needs. The results of this research will help MOD shape decisions on the future design of hybrid working accommodation policy.

The research report contains the research objectives, methodology and findings.

Published 5 December 2025

