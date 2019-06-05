Guidance
Hungary: information for victims of rape and sexual assault
This information is provided to help British nationals overseas decide whether and how to seek medical advice and attention.
Details
Sexual assault is a very traumatic experience wherever it happens, but it can be even more difficult to deal with when you are abroad.
For information on support available in the UK, see Rape and Sexual Assault: Returning to the UK.
