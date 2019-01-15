Human security in military operations (JSP 1325)

It acknowledges that civilians, especially the bodies of women and girls, have become an extension of the battlefield. In such a climate UK military personnel are morally and ethically bound to understanding the role they can play in preventing and responding to such human rights violations.

Based on UN Security Council Resolution 1325 the JSP explains how an understanding of the human terrain can be enhanced by engaging more with Civil Society. This interaction will then contribute to enhanced situational awareness leading to more successful protection of civilian’s strategies.

The JSP offers guidance on how military planners can integrate the following cross-cutting conflict dynamics in to operational staff work: Women, peace and security, children affected by armed conflict, human trafficking and protection of civilians.