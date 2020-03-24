Guidance
How to make a complaint to United Kingdom Security Vetting
How to make a complaint if you are dissatisfied with the service that you have received from United Kingdom Security Vetting (UKSV).
United Kingdom Security Vetting (UKSV) defines complaints as an expression of dissatisfaction with the services provided by UKSV. This guidance provides you with information on how you can submit a complaint to UKSV and outlines what you can expect from the process and what we expect from you in return.