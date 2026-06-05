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Research and analysis

Housing and health in local strategic health planning

Findings from a national review of how housing features in local strategic health planning documents in England.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
5 June 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Housing and health in local strategic health planning

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Details

This report reviews how housing is reflected within local strategic health planning in England, focusing on joint strategic needs assessments (JSNAs) and joint local health and wellbeing strategies (JLHWSs).

The report:

  • provides a national overview of current practice
  • identifies gaps and opportunities
  • offers recommendations to support local systems to strengthen the use of housing data and evidence within strategic health planning

The report is intended as a reference document and practical tool for local councils, integrated care boards (ICBs), health and wellbeing boards (HWBs) and their partners.

Updates to this page

Published 5 June 2026

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