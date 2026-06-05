Housing and health in local strategic health planning
Findings from a national review of how housing features in local strategic health planning documents in England.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This report reviews how housing is reflected within local strategic health planning in England, focusing on joint strategic needs assessments (JSNAs) and joint local health and wellbeing strategies (JLHWSs).
The report:
- provides a national overview of current practice
- identifies gaps and opportunities
- offers recommendations to support local systems to strengthen the use of housing data and evidence within strategic health planning
The report is intended as a reference document and practical tool for local councils, integrated care boards (ICBs), health and wellbeing boards (HWBs) and their partners.