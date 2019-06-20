Decision

Hornsea Two Offshore Wind Farm – Variation 2

Details of Hornsea Two Offshore Wind Farm – Variation 2.

Published 20 June 2019
Marine Management Organisation

Formal Variation Request

Technical Supporting Information

Variation Cover Letter

Amended DML for Schedule 9

Amended DML for Schedule 11

Notice of Variation for Schedules 9 & 11

Details

In September 2016, the Secretary of State granted a Development Consent Order (DCO) for the Hornsea Project Two offshore wind farm. The pre-application, examination and DCO documents can be found on the Planning Inspectorate website.

The DCO authorises DONG Energy to construct and operate up to 2 offshore generating stations with a maximum capacity of 1800MW. The project is located adjacent to Hornsea Project One offshore wind farm in the North Sea and is located approximately 90km off the East Yorkshire coast. The development could comprise of up to:

  • 300 wind turbines
  • 2 offshore accommodation platforms
  • 6 offshore HVAC collector substations
  • 2 offshore HVDC converter substations
  • 2 offshore HVAC reactive compensation stations
  • subsea inter-array electrical circuits
  • subsea cable connections to the shore

On 8 February 2018, the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) received a request from DONG Energy to vary the Deemed Marine Licences contained within Schedules 9 and 11 of the Hornsea Two Offshore Wind Farm Order 2016.

The MMOs decision was to vary the DML as detailed in the Notice of Variation, effective from 23 August 2019.

