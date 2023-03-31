Hormone replacement therapy prescription prepayment certificate: equality impact assessment
The equality assessment presents the impacts of the introduction of the hormone replacement therapy prescription prepayment certificate (HRT PPC).
Applies to England
The HRT PPC, available from 1 April 2023, will reduce the cost of HRT for people who pay for their prescriptions.
Patients prescribed HRT can save money and access their medicines by paying a one-off charge equivalent to 2 single prescription charges (£19.30) for all their HRT prescriptions for 12 months.
This equality assessment sets out the impacts that the HRT PPC will have on people based on shared characteristics such as sex, race and age.