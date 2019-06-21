Transparency data
Home Office: ministerial gifts, hospitality, travel and meetings, January to March 2019
Data on gifts that ministers gave and received, their external meetings and any overseas travel.
Documents
Home Office's ministerial gifts, January to March 2019
View online Download CSV 615Bytes
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Home Office's ministerial hospitality, January to March 2019
View online Download CSV 839Bytes
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
Home Office's ministerial travel, January to March 2019
View online Download CSV 1.22KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
Home Office's ministerial meetings, January to March 2019
View online Download CSV 7.13KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
Home Office's ministerial special advisers gifts, January to March 2019
View online Download CSV 532Bytes
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
Home Office's ministerial special advisers hospitality, January to March 2019
View online Download CSV 496Bytes
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
Home Office's ministerial special advisers meetings, January to March 2019
View online Download CSV 316Bytes
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
Details
Home Office publishes details of ministers’ meetings with external organisations, gifts (given and received), hospitality and overseas travel on a quarterly basis.
The data are also available on data.gov.uk.