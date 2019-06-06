Research and analysis
Home Office: areas of research interest
This document sets out the high level areas of research interest relevant to the Home Office.
Documents
Details
In communicating some of the key areas where we would welcome more research, it aims to help inform UK research and innovation strategy and to suggest avenues of investigation to the wider research community. The document complements more detailed areas of research interest that have been published for certain topics.
If you have any feedback on this document, please send it to research@homeoffice.gov.uk.
Published 6 June 2019